Australian forced off French beach over burkini ban

An Australian woman was forced off a beach on the French Riviera after beach-goers objected to her wearing a full-body swimsuit, or "burkini", images broadcast on Australian television showed.



Zeynab Alshelh traveled from Sydney several weeks ago with her parents to show solidarity with Muslims in France, equipped with Australian-designed burkinis in the French national colors to give away.



As she and her mother, clad in blue burkinis, and her father settled down under a large pink beach umbrella, a man threatened to call police and a blonde woman gave the family a thumbs-down, the footage from Australia's Channel Seven showed.



The Australian designer of the burkini, predominantly worn by Muslim women, told Reuters last month that sales of the garment had increased after three French cities banned it.

