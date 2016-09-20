Brazil court orders seizure of Olympic broadcaster's assets

A Brazilian court has ordered the seizure of goods and assets belonging to the broadcast-arm of the International Olympic Committee amid allegations of labor violations during the Rio Games, prosecutors said in a statement.



The Olympic Broadcast Services, set up in 2001 by the IOC to provide Olympic TV coverage, subjected thousands of workers to "abusive" labor conditions, including work days of longer than 10 hours during the Rio Games from 5-21 August, and the Paralympics Games which followed from 7-18 September, the statement said.

