British PM says spy chiefs to join new taskforce to "stamp out" modern slavery

British intelligence agencies will form part of a new taskforce to "stamp out" modern slavery, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will announce Tuesday, urging world leaders to do more to get rid of the "evil" practice.



This comes as part of a concerted approach to eradicate modern slavery with U.K. government figures estimating between 10,000 and 13,000 people are living as slaves in Britain.



May will also pledge at least 5 million pounds ($6.50 million) on anti-trafficking efforts in Nigeria, a proven human trafficking route into Britain.



Nearly 46 million people around the world are living as slaves, forced to work in factories, mines and farms, sold for sex, trapped in debt bondage or born into servitude, according to the 2016 Global Slavery Index by the Walk Free Foundation.

