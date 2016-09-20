Lufthansa signs joint venture with Air China

German airline Lufthansa and Air China said Tuesday they had signed a deal to jointly operate all the groups' connections between Europe and China.



The Chinese flag carrier and Lufthansa, Europe's largest airline, have had a joint venture in their sights since signing a memorandum of understanding in 2014 .



Added to Lufthansa's other co-operations, including with Japan's ANA and Singapore Airlines in Asia, and United Airlines and Air Canada in north America, the joint venture means around half of the German giant's long-haul flights are now covered by such agreements.



As well as Lufthansa itself, the deal covers subsidiaries Austrian Airlines and Swiss International Airlines.

...