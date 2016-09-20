Disease, malnutrition soar after N. Korea floods: UNICEF

UNICEF said Tuesday that the recent deadly flooding in North Korea had washed entire communities away, leaving tens of thousands of people homeless with disease and malnutrition on the rise.



Disease and malnutrition are rising, UNICEF said, with health clinics reporting that twice as many children were seeking help compared to before the disaster.



Houses, roads and train lines were all washed away in the area, leaving more than 24,000 people homeless, cut off from help, and struggling to find food and clean water.

...