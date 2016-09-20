Australian Serb 'insulted' as Croatia war crimes trial opens

Dragan Vasiljkovic -- or 'Captain Dragan' -- became the first suspected war criminal to be extradited by Australia when he was handed over last July. He is accused of the torture and murder of civilians and prisoners of war in the 1990s.



Grey-haired and pale, Vasiljkovic pleaded "absolutely not guilty" after a tribunal judge read out the indictment, N1 said.



Croatia's proclamation of independence from the former Yugoslavia sparked the 1991-1995 war with Belgrade-backed rebel Serbs.



The former commander of a Serb paramilitary unit, who worked as a golf instructor under a different name in Australia, labelled his indictment "comic and outrageous," N1 said.



Belgrade-born Vasiljkovic was also indicted for ordering the torture and killing of two detained Croatian soldiers in the village of Bruska, near Benkovac, in the country's south in 1993 .

...