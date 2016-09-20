Indian, Pakistani troops exchange fire in Kashmir



Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire across their disputed border in Kashmir Tuesday, two days after a deadly raid on an army base that New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-based militants.



Indian army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said there had been a "ceasefire violation" near Uri, where Sunday's attack took place, but gave no details.



Separately, Kalia said troops in the same area had blocked an attempt by suspected militants to cross the LoC into Indian-administered Kashmir.



Tuesday's exchange was the first since Sunday's attack, which the Indian army has blamed on Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

