Indian films portray stalking of women as 'cool, romantic', say campaigners

The portrayal of women chased and harassed by spurned lovers in south Indian films has made stalking a "cool, romantic thing to do" activists said on Tuesday, urging the film industry to stop glorifying a crime that has resulted in violent deaths.



In the last few months, the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has reported half a dozen cases of women being murdered in their homes, classrooms and in public spaces for rejecting men who have stalked them.



Nearly four out of five women in India have faced public harassment ranging from staring, insults and wolf-whistling to being followed, groped or raped, said a recent survey by the charity ActionAid UK.

...