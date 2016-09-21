Hints of foul play surface in Russia vote

Voters across Russia handed a sweeping victory to President Vladimir Putin's allies in a parliamentary election Sunday. However in two regions, Reuters reporters saw inflated turnout figures, ballot-stuffing and people voting more than once at three polling stations. In the Bashkortostan region's capital Ufa, in the foothills of the Urals, Reuters reporters counted 799 voters casting ballots at polling station number 284 . When officials tallied the vote later in the day, they said the turnout was 1,689 .



At polling station 591 in the Mordovia regional capital of Saransk, about 650 km southeast of Moscow, reporters counted 1,172 voters while officials recorded a voter turnout of 1,756 .



Election officials collate two sets of turnout figures – one that includes only people who showed up at a polling station in person to vote, and a second, larger figure, that also includes votes cast at home by disabled voters.



Election officials at the polling station declined to explain why people were allowed to vote twice.



In Atemar, reporters counted 669 voters at polling station number 424 while officials counted 1,261 .

...