In Frejus, France’s far-right National Front faces test of leadership

In the southern French town of Frejus, National Front (FN) mayor David Rachline is performing a balancing act that epitomizes the far-right party's strategy – trying to prove it can run things while retaining its anti-establishment image. The stakes are high for the FN, which won just under a dozen towns including Frejus in 2014 municipal elections, and wants to use its track record in those areas to support its quest for power at a nation level.



Aged only 28 and a rising star in the FN, Rachline had a relatively low-key, business-as-usual, start to his tenure.



As France's April 2017 presidential election draws nearer, the tension between providing basic city management and courting controversy is becoming more acute and scrutiny is certain to grow after Rachline became campaign director for FN chief Marine Le Pen at the weekend.



A resort town of 55,000 which hosts three to four times as many people over the summer, Frejus is the biggest constituency managed by the FN, making it an important test of the party.



Rachline, who joined the FN aged 14, does not shy away from controversy and staunchly defends some of the moves for which critics attack him – including boycotting local journalists.

