Pope slams ‘deafening silence of indifference’ to war victims

Pope Francis denounced those who wage war in the name of God Tuesday, as he met faith leaders and conflict victims to discuss growing religious fanaticism and escalating violence around the world.



The annual World Day of Prayer event, established by John Paul II 30 years ago and held in the medieval town in central Italy, aims to combat extremism dressed up as religion and the persecution of people for their faiths.



The head of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, who took the papal name Francis in homage to the famous Christian friar and his devotion to peace and forgiveness, has insisted violence committed in the name of religion has nothing to do with God.

...