Skeptical Clinton seen going toe-to-toe with Putin

When Hillary Clinton attended her first major White House meeting on Russia in February 2009, the new secretary of state insisted that she wanted to play a leading role in President Barack Obama's effort to "reset" U.S. relations with Moscow.



With U.S. relations with Moscow already plumbing post-Cold War lows, the aides and veteran Russia watchers said she would likely take a harder line than Obama or Republican nominee Donald Trump, who has praised Putin as a strong leader.



By mid-2011, it was clear that Putin was returning to the presidency.



Clinton first met Putin at his residence outside Moscow in March 2010 .



In front of the TV cameras, however, Putin railed against U.S. trade and economic policies as Clinton watched.



Clinton and Putin have been exchanging broadsides for nearly a decade.



Obama cooperated with Medvedev; Clinton grappled with Lavrov and Putin.



Some Russia watchers say Clinton's record was mixed.

