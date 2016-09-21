Ban lambastes world leaders with ‘bloody hands’ in Syria

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon railed Tuesday against leaders who keep "feeding the war machine" in Syria as he bowed out of the world stage, while President Barack Obama said there was no military solution to the 5-year-old conflict and described a globe in the throes of a contest between authoritarianism and democracy.



Both Ban and Obama were making their final speeches at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.



Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned Ban's address and contended that the U.N had failed to resolve any conflicts on his watch.



The Syrian conflict has killed up to half a million people, contributed to Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II and allowed Daesh (ISIS) to emerge as a global threat.



Ban also criticized authoritarian and undemocratic tendencies among world leaders bent on clinging to power.



Governments Tuesday pledged about $4.5 billion more than 2015 levels in contributions to the U.N. and humanitarian organizations to address the global refugee crisis at a summit hosted by Obama at the U.N., a White House statement said.

...