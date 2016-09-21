Death toll from Indonesia floods, landslides, rises to 19

The death toll from a series of landslides and flash floods in Indonesia climbed to 19 Wednesday, an official said, including several children found by rescuers scouring for survivors.



The worst-hit region was the west of Indonesia's main island of Java, where torrential downpours in Garut saw floodwaters quickly rise to 2 meters (6.5 feet), national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.



Elsewhere in West Java, the death toll from a landslide in Sumedang regency rose to three, with one other person still believed missing beneath an avalanche of mud and rock.

...