Protesters confront police after shooting in Charlotte

A black police officer shot an armed black man at a Charlotte, North Carolina, apartment complex Tuesday, authorities said, prompting angry street protests late into the night.



Charlotte police went to the complex about 4 p.m. looking for a suspect with an outstanding warrant when they saw the man -- not the suspect they were looking for -- inside a car, department spokesman Keith Trietley said in a statement.



Officers saw the man get out of the car with a gun and then get back in, Trietley said. When officers approached, the man exited the car with the gun again.



Video from WCCB-TV in Charlotte showed police in riot gear stretched across a two-lane road confronting protesters at the apartment complex later in the night.

