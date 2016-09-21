Trump used charity funds to pay legal settlements: report

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump used funds from his charitable foundation to pay settlements in legal cases involving his businesses, an apparent violation of laws governing non-profits, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.



The cases involved a combined $258,000 paid out by the Donald J. Trump Foundation -- a charity almost entirely funded with other people's money, the newspaper said -- and follow a review of legal documents and the foundation's tax records.



The newspaper carried out a weekslong investigation into the charity's finances, finding that Trump himself has not contributed a dollar since 2009 .



The Trump Foundation also made transactions that appeared to be exclusively for the benefit of the real estate mogul or his businesses, apparently in violation of regulations governing charities, the Washington Post said.



In one case, the charity paid $20,000 in 2007 for a six-foot portrait of Trump, the newspaper reported.



Trump's campaign denied the Post report.

