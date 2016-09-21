US charges Afghan-born suspect with NY, NJ attacks

The United States Tuesday charged an Afghan-born American restaurant worker, who was critically wounded in a police shootout, with detonating and planting bombs in New York and New Jersey.



U.S. prosecutors said Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, carried out twin bombings Saturday in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and along the route of a U.S. Marine Corps run in the New Jersey town of Seaside Park.



Five pipe bombs found in Rahami's hometown of Elizabeth, New Jersey and the second device safely defused in Chelsea, were covered in the suspect's fingerprints, the indictment alleged.



A video recovered from a relative's cell phone also allegedly showed Rahami igniting an incendiary device just two days before the bombings in or near his home in Elizabeth, the indictment alleged.



Rahami was shot and captured Monday in Linden, New Jersey, just four hours after the FBI released his mugshot and sent an emergency cellphone alert to millions of people.



Officials say Rahami traveled extensively to Afghanistan and spent around a year Pakistan, where he married and his wife became pregnant.

...