Hong Kong 'triads' arrested over lawmaker death threats

Hong Kong police arrested six people Wednesday over death threats to a new city lawmaker who is advocating more autonomy from China, with reports saying some of the suspects have triad links.



Police told AFP Wednesday that six men had been arrested for "intimidation" linked to the death threats made to Chu, but gave no further detail.



Chu has previously said he received the threats because of his political views.



Chu, standing as an independent, emerged as winner in his constituency with more than 80,000 votes -- the most of any candidate in the polls.

...