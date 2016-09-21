NATO chief plans to meet Russian foreign minister

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 71st United Nations General Assembly in New York to discuss measures to avoid accidental confrontations between the alliance and Russian armed forces.



NATO Deputy Secretary-General Alexander Vershbow estimated that there had been about a dozen in the past two years.



Stoltenberg added that the coalition members have already agreed on technicalities of planned AWACS operations, the groundwork for which was laid out at NATO's summit in Warsaw, Poland, in July.

