Rome's new mayor set to pull plug on 2024 Olympics bid

Rome's new mayor, Virginia Raggi, has decided to withdraw the city's backing for a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games in the Italian capital, a city hall official said Wednesday.



Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which won control of Rome in June, had always expressed doubts about staging the sporting spectacular, saying the heavily indebted city could ill afford to finance the investment needed.



Raggi, who has been beset by resignations, infighting and scandals in her first few months as mayor, is due to give a news conference about the Olympics bid at 1330 GMT.

...