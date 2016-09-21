Ballots close in UK Labour leadership race

Polling closes Wednesday in the contest to lead Britain's Labour, with Jeremy Corbyn tipped to defeat the challenge from Welsh MP Owen Smith amid deep divisions in the center-left opposition party.



In an eight-hour meeting of party chiefs Tuesday, Corbyn rejected a plan by his deputy Tom Watson to let the party's lawmakers vote on who should be in the "shadow cabinet" leadership in parliament.



Watson has also proposed giving the party's MPs and trade unions more power over the choice of future Labour leaders, in response to criticism of the current process by Corbyn opponents who say party members and supporters have too much influence.



Corbyn has instead put forward a plan for party members to have a say on shadow cabinet elections.

