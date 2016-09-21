China chemical accidents kill almost 200 in 2016: Greenpeace

Chemical accidents have killed nearly 200 people in China so far this year, environmental group Greenpeace said Wednesday, calling on Beijing to overhaul the "appallingly under-regulated" industry.



Industrial accidents are common in China, where work safety regulations are often flouted.



In the first eight months of the year, China saw 232 chemical accidents which killed 199 people and injured 400, Greenpeace said in a statement.



Most of China's 33,000 chemical facilities are concentrated in the densely-populated east, Greenpeace said.

...