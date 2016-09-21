Hungary could push for EU treaty change after Oct. referendum: report

Hungary's government could press changes to the European Union's fundamental Lisbon Treaty to strengthen members' sovereign powers if it wins clear victory in a referendum on rejecting migrant quotas, the daily Nepszabadsag said Wednesday.



With less than two weeks until an Oct. 2 referendum on whether Hungary should reject EU migrant quotas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who opposes immigration into the EU, has largely managed to seal the country's southern border to migrants.



Nepszabadsag said if more than half of Hungary's eight million voters cast a valid vote in the referendum, likely to show strong support for the government, Orban, a key figure in a euroskeptic alliance of ex-Communist east European states, could use the momentum to bolster his efforts to rein in Brussels.

...