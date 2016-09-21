German political parties hit by cyber attacks

German political parties have fallen victim to a new round of cyber attacks, documents showed Wednesday, after Berlin's domestic spy agency accused Russia of a series of operations aimed at spying and sabotage.



Germany's domestic secret service in May accused Russia of a series of international cyber attacks aimed at spying and sabotage, including a case which targeted the German lower house of parliament last year.



Unlike last year's attack, this summer's affected not only specific parliamentary groups, but wider party operations such as the regional network of the Christian Democratic Union in the western state of Saarland, or the federal offices of the Left party.

...