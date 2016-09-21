Migrants are main target of French presidential candidates

Temporary home to thousands of migrants trying to reach Britain, the French city of Calais is a major battlefield for presidential candidates who are seizing on fears of immigration in campaigning for spring elections -- and following in the footsteps of far-right leader Marine Le Pen.



Former President Nicolas Sarkozy, competing in the conservative primary in November, is visiting Calais Wednesday, where he's expected to pledge to send migrants to a processing center in Britain. Sarkozy will not go to the makeshift camp known as the jungle -- instead he will meet security forces in charge of protecting the ferry port and preventing migrants from entering the area.

...