Amnesty accuses Nigerian police unit of torturing, bribing suspects

Amnesty International accused a Nigerian police unit Wednesday of torturing suspects and demanding bribes to free them -- allegations dismissed by the police.



A 32-year-old man, Chidi Oluchi, told Amnesty he was tortured after being arrested by SARS officers in the southeastern city of Enugu.



Amnesty said it was told by a senior officer that around 40 officers accused of manhandling detainees had been transferred to other stations in April 2016, although he did not say whether the claims against them had been investigated.

...