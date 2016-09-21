Regional troops, Boko Haram clash near Lake Chad: Nigeria

Nigeria's military Wednesday said regional troops had recaptured a town on the shores of Lake Chad from Boko Haram, but the Islamists claimed to have inflicted heavy casualties.



Several Boko Haram fighters were killed, said Usman, without specifying a number.



Fighters from Boko Haram, which is affiliated to ISIS and now calls itself Islamic State West Africa Province, reoccupied the town after troops left.



Boko Haram claimed its fighters, which it dubbed "the cavalry of the caliphate", attacked the regional force.

...