Sarkozy, Juppe seek nomination that could decide French election

France's presidential race started in earnest Wednesday as seven rightwing candidates including ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy were confirmed to contest a November primary, with the nominee seen as the likely winner of next year's election.



The stakes are high with polls showing that the winner of a duel between the two leading candidates from the Republicans party, Sarkozy and former prime minister Alain Juppe, would be the clear favorite to prevail in May.



Juppe, a moderate who served two years as premier under president Jacques Chirac and also was foreign minister under Sarkozy, has taken the opposite approach.



A Harris Interactive poll last week predicted a tie between the two in the first round of the primary, with Juppe going on to win the run-off a week later by 52 percent to Sarkozy's 48 percent.



Fourquet predicted a possible bid by leftist and centrist voters to block Sarkozy's return by voting for Juppe in the primary.

...