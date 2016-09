Activists wave US flags and placards as they ride on a "Stop Trump" battle bus past the Houses of Parliament in London on September 21, 2016 in a campaign run by campaign group Avaaz to mobilise US expatriots in the UK to register to vote in the US presidential election. Voters are set to go to the polls to elect the 45th president of the US on November 8, 2016. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS