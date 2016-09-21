Classes to resume in Chibok after Boko Haram shut-down

Students from a school in northeast Nigeria, from where more than 200 girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram, will resume lessons next month, more than two years after the mass abduction, the state government has announced.



Chibok became synonymous with the Boko Haram conflict when fighters abducted 276 girls from the Government Secondary School (GSS) on the evening of April 14, 2014, sparking global outrage.



Borno state commissioner for education Inuwa Kubo announced late on Tuesday that all public secondary schools would re-open on October 3 after being closed for more than two years.



All schools in Borno were shut after a Boko Haram attack in neighboring Yobe state on February 25, 2014, when at least 43 students were killed at a boarding school in Buni Yadi.

