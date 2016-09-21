Chicago to add 970 new police positions over next 2 years

Chicago's police department will add nearly 1,000 new positions over the next two years, a move that comes as the city deals with a dramatic increase in shootings and homicides and battles financial woes that threaten basic services.



The breakdown is 516 new officers, 92 field-training officers, 200 detectives, 112 sergeants and 50 lieutenants, Guglielmi said.



Solis, fellow Alderman Howard Brookins Jr. and others argue that whatever the hiring costs, it could be less than the $100 million paid in police overtime per year.



Overall, the city has recorded more than 500 homicides this year – higher than all of 2015 – and is on pace to climb past the 600-homicide mark for the first time since 2003 .

