EU wants to speed up approval of Paris climate deal

European Union environment ministers will try next week to overcome an embarrassing delay in the bloc's approval of the landmark Paris accord on global warming that Europe has long championed, Slovakia said Wednesday.



The EU can only become a party to the accord if the bloc as well as each of its 28 member states deposit their ratification with the United Nations simultaneously. Slovakia, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, became only the fourth member state on Wednesday to ratify the accord.



The environment ministers will seek consensus at their Sept. 30 meeting in Bratislava on fast-tracking EU-level approval of the deal without waiting for each member state to first ratify it, EU officials said.



European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last week described the EU's slow ratification of the climate deal as "ridiculous" and damaging to the bloc's credibility.

