A first: Cuban communist paper runs US embassy notice

Granma, the Communist Party newspaper and a source of anti-U.S. tirades since 1965, made history Wednesday by running a U.S. embassy notice for American citizens living in Cuba.



Embassy officials did not have immediate figures on the number of U.S. citizens living in Cuba.



Washington still bans Americans from visiting Cuba as tourists, although travel is permitted for 12 other categories, including cultural and educational exchange.



Diplomatic relations were restored in July 2015, and embassies were reopened in Washington and Havana respectively.

...