Ancient scroll reveals earliest Old Testament scripture

An extremely fragile, ancient Hebrew scroll has been digitally unwrapped for the first time, revealing the earliest copy ever found of an Old Testament Bible scripture, researchers said Wednesday.



Known as the En-Gedi scroll, it contains text from the Book of Leviticus, and dates at least to the third or fourth century, possibly earlier, according to the report in the journal Science Advances.



The scroll is not the oldest ever found – that honor belongs to the biblical Dead Sea Scrolls which range from the third century BC to the second century of the common era (AD).



Before the scroll was virtually unwrapped, experts believed the artifact may have been a Torah scroll.



This makes it the earliest Pentateuchal book – relating to the first five books of the Jewish or Christian scriptures – ever found.

...