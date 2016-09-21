Police seek 2 passersby who handled NY pressure cooker bomb

New York police said Wednesday they are seeking two pedestrians filmed handling the unexploded pressure cooker bomb found late Saturday just blocks from where a bomb blast injured 29 people.



Police Commissioner James O'Neill stressed that the two are wanted as witnesses and are not suspected in the bombing that ripped through New York's Chelsea neighborhood that night.



Doctors have yet to give police the go-ahead to question Rahami, who was wounded in a shootout police before being taken into custody in Linden, New Jersey, O'Neill said.

...