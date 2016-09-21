Congo president calls for calm after bloody street clashes

The office of Congo President Joseph Kabila on Wednesday appealed for calm after two days of street clashes that left dozens dead, while accusing organizers of anti-government protests of trying to incite "bloody riots".



Thousands took to the streets of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, on Monday to oppose an election delay that some call a plot by Kabila to stay in power after his mandate expires in December. Earlier on Wednesday, police spokesman Col. Pierrot Mwanamputu told reporters the official death toll was 32, including four police officers, though opposition leaders have said the figure is higher.

...