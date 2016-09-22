Whose sky is it anyway? U.S. drone case tests rights to airspace

U.S. drone case tests rights to airspace



When a small-town American roofer took legal action against a neighbor for shooting down his drone, the local dispute sparked a case that could help shape the newest frontier of property rights law – who owns the air?



The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration forecasts about 2.5 million drones will be buzzing in U.S. skies by the end of 2016 – and that number will more than triple by 2020 .



But with the industry surging, all parties, including Merideth and Boggs' lawyer, Mackler, agree the use of drones in lower airspace urgently needs to be clarified and defined.



Boggs' complaint states that the drone was flying at about 60 meters above ground level for around two minutes over residential Bullitt County when it was blasted out of the sky.



The FAA expects within a year 600,000 drones will be used commercially – up from 20,000 registered now for commercial use.



This has been a guiding principle of U.S. law for more than 70 years.

