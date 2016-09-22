How EU companies skirt sanctions to do business in Crimea

Products for sale in the Crimean stores of two European retailers are being shipped there from Russia via a ferry and port that are subject to EU sanctions, people involved in the transportation said, suggesting companies are finding ways around the punitive economic regime facing Moscow since 2014 .



European companies are banned from doing business with the ferry and the port under EU sanctions imposed on Russia after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine.



According to several transport companies providing services to Auchan and Metro, as well as sources in the two retailers' Russian units, and a western food company, trucking firms load up at the retailers' distribution centres in Russia.



The goods then cross to Crimea on the ferry, after which trucks disembark at Kerch, then deliver the goods to the Metro and Auchan stores in Crimea.



The goods are transported by sub-contractors, and the stores in Crimea are operated by Russian-registered units of Metro and Auchan, not by the parent companies. The Russian units are not subject to EU sanctions.



Metro said most products in its Crimean stores, including Metro branded goods, were sourced from Russian suppliers.



The Auchan spokesman said the store is operated by Auchan Retail Russia, the firm's Russian unit.

