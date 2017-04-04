Family tragedy sees Australia flood death toll rise



The bodies of a "hero" mother and her two young children were pulled from a river in Australia Tuesday as the death toll rose from cyclone-fueled floods that devastated parts of the country.



In the most recent tragedy, the woman's car plunged into the swollen Tweed River in northern New South Wales after veering off a muddy road Monday, entombing the family.



The cyclone, which made landfall in Queensland a week ago, causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, dumped more than a meter of rain on parts of the state and the huge volume of water is still slowly spilling down river systems.

...