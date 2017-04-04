Britain's May must prove "no deal is better than a bad deal": committee

British Prime Minister Theresa May must prove that "no deal is better than a bad deal" by offering an economic assessment on the impact of leaving the European Union with no agreement, a parliamentary committee said Tuesday.



Just days after May triggered the formal divorce procedure with the European Union, the committee, made up of lawmakers from the prime minister's Conservatives and other parties, also called on the government to publish its contingency planning for failing to strike a deal after two years of talks.

