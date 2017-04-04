Far-left Melenchon on high ahead of French election debate

Usually grumpy and always acid-tongued, Communist-backed Jean-Luc Melenchon goes into the second French presidential debate Tuesday on a high, comparing his campaign to a spring-time flower bed.



For months Melenchon limped behind in fifth place, his role apparently limited to siphoning off votes from the beleaguered Socialist party in the first round of the presidential vote -- until a decisive change in sentiment last month.



A dramatic climb of five points can be traced back to a strong performance in the first debate on March 20 where his no-frills style and colorful turn of phrase shone in an often messy encounter between the top five candidates.



Melenchon is also closing the gap on right-winger Fillon (17 percent) from the Republicans party, whose campaign has been torpedoed by a series of allegations, including that he paid his wife hundreds of thousands of euros for a fake parliamentary job.



The one-time Trotskyist quit the Socialist party after more than 30 years in 2008 to co-found a new leftist party.

...