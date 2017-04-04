UN chief warns US funding cut could have devastating effects

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) delivers a speech during his visit to the Hasan Sham Camp, for Iraqis displaced by fighting with jihadists, on March 31, 2017, some 30 kilometers east of Mosul. / AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI
Worst humanitarian crisis hits as Trump slashes foreign aid
UN chief: US blocking Libya envoy was "serious mistake"
UN chief 'deeply' regrets veto of Palestinian ex-PM as envoy
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Worst humanitarian crisis hits as Trump slashes foreign aid
UN chief: US blocking Libya envoy was "serious mistake"
UN chief 'deeply' regrets veto of Palestinian ex-PM as envoy
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE