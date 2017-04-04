'No defense' against multiple Russian missiles: US general

The United States and its allies would have "no defense" against large numbers of ground-launched cruise missiles of the type recently deployed by Russia, a top U.S. general warned Tuesday.



Washington has repeatedly accused Moscow of deploying a land-based cruise missile system in contravention of a 1987 U.S.-Russia arms control deal, known as the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty.



General John Hyten, who heads the U.S. military's Strategic Command, told lawmakers that a single ground-launched cruise missile is not a significant threat, but the calculus changes if multiple missiles are launched.



Russia says it has not violated the INF treaty, but has accused Washington of doing so itself.

...