Two Florida men plead guilty to planning to help ISIS

Two Florida men have pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to ISIS by planning to travel to Syria to join the militant group, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.



Jackson made his plea on Tuesday and Christian pleaded last week, each to U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg.



A July 2016 indictment returned by a grand jury charged all three men with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.



That indictment says that at least as far back as July 2015 and continuing until their arrests, Christian and Jackson told Hubbard and the FBI confidential informant about supporting ISIS and of a desire to travel to Syria for that purpose, the Justice Department's press statement issued on Tuesday shows.

