French candidates go head to head in TV debate with Macron favorite

All France's presidential candidates go head to head for the first time on Tuesday in a televised debate that will pit favourites Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen against rivals, some of whom draw one percent or less of support in polls.



The marathon three-hour exercise, involving all 11 candidates, will give each candidate only about 17 minutes of speaking time and will be a first for a French presidential election campaign.



The Cevipof poll, which surveyed 14,300 people between March 31 and April 2, said Macron would beat Le Pen in the May 7 runoff by 61 percent to 39 percent.



Fillon's certainty score was up 7 points at 75 percent, Macron's up 9 points to 61 percent, Melenchon's unchanged at 60 percent, and Hamon's up 5 points at 52 percent.

...