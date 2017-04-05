‘Both my eardrums burst,’ recalls Russia metro passenger

When student Vladimir Zakharchenko hopped onto the third carriage of a Saint Petersburg metro train Monday, he could not have imagined that his daily commute would eventually finish in hospital.



The 22-year-old was in the train carriage hit by a blast that killed 14 and injured dozens in an "act of terror," which Russian authorities said was carried out by a suicide bomber.



Zakharchenko and fellow passengers of the third carriage escaped from the wreckage through the train's windows once it arrived at the station platform.



At the hospital Tuesday, a haggard-looking Zakharchenko seemed serene, calmly speaking with reporters who gathered around him.



Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said the death toll from the blast had climbed from 11 to 14 Tuesday as three people succumbed to their injuries, adding that 49 more people remained hospitalized.



The metro system, which carries hundreds of thousands of passengers daily and is seen as the lifeblood of the city, was also creeping gradually back to life – although with a heavy police presence and a nervousness running through the commuters.

