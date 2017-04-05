Le Pen sees support among pro-euro voters

HAYANGE, France: Aline Dugravot is in a bind over whether to vote for Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election: She likes the National Front leader's anti-immigration message, but also likes the EU and the euro currency, which Le Pen wants to abandon. The 34-year-old commutes to her insurance job across the border in EU neighbor Luxembourg, and is worried that she would be hurt if the National Front takes France out of the bloc.



In a May 7 runoff, she is likely to come closer than any far-right leader since World War II to winning the French presidency, although polls still show her losing.



One result of her surge in popularity is that it has outstripped support for one of her main ideas: ditching the euro and quitting the EU, which remains a fringe position in France even as Le Pen has won greater acceptance in the mainstream. While one in two voters agree with Le Pen's stance that there are too many immigrants in France, only 22 percent want to ditch the euro, a Kantar Sofres poll showed.



Le Pen blames the EU and its common currency for stifling the French economy.



For Marc Schmitt, a 25-year-old cleaner who commutes to Luxembourg from a village next to Hayange, that makes it possible to support Le Pen for president, even though he wants to keep the euro.

...