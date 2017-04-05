Germany threatens online giants with $53.4M hate speech fines

Germany on Wednesday took the European lead in cracking down against hate speech and fake news, threatening social media giants with fines of up to 50 million euros if they failed to remove offensive posts promptly.



Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet approved the tough measure after assessing that companies like Twitter and Facebook were not doing enough to erase content that ran afoul of German law.



Since the arrival of around one million asylum seekers in Germany since 2015, the volume of xenophobic hate speech has exploded online.



Maas said Twitter only took down one percent and Facebook 39 percent of the content reported by users deemed to flout Germany's anti-hate speech laws.



More than 700 people will be working on the task force for the company in Berlin by year's end, said the group, which posted a net profit of $3.7 billion (3.5 billion euros) in the last three months of 2016 .

...