EU lawmakers adopt Brexit resolution, reject pro-Gibraltar hint

European Union lawmakers adopted a resolution on Wednesday setting their red lines for the two-year divorce talks with Britain and rejected attempts by British MEPs to recognize Gibraltar's pro-EU stance in the Brexit referendum.



The European Parliament wants talks on Britain's future relations with the EU to start only after "substantial progress" is made on the bill for Brexit bill, on the Irish border, and on the rights of the 3 million EU citizens in Britain and the one million British residents in EU countries.



MEPs also insisted that at the end of the process Britain cannot expect better conditions than when it was an EU member.



The changes proposed by British Conservative lawmakers in the EU parliament and by a cross-party group of MEPs wanted to highlight that Gibraltar voted against Brexit.

...