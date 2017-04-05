Around 270,000 Syrians have right to bring families to Germany: report

Around 270,000 Syrians in Germany have the right to bring in their family members, a newspaper said Wednesday – a statistic that could fuel the debate about migration less than six months before a national election.



Mass-selling tabloid Bild cited a government paper as showing a total of 431,376 Syrians applied for asylum in Germany in 2015 and 2016 and said that of those 267,500 would be entitled to family reunifications in Germany.



Syrians are the biggest group of asylum applicants in Germany.



More than a million migrants flocked to Germany in 2015 and 2016 but arrivals have dropped significantly.

...